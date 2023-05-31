UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Detected Off N. Zealand's South Coast

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake detected off N. Zealand's south coast

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The US Geological Survey on Wednesday reported a 6.2-magnitude earthquake off New Zealand's southern coast, near the mostly uninhabited Auckland Islands.

New Zealand's GeoNet monitoring agency said the epicentre was 33 kilometres (21 miles) below the earth's surface.

There was no immediate tsunami warning and no reports of damage on the New Zealand mainland.

A city council official from Invercargill -- the nearest sizable city -- said there had been no reports of the earthquake being felt there or damage to infrastructure.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Invercargill Auckland From New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE rejects mischaracterisation of US-UAE convers ..

UAE rejects mischaracterisation of US-UAE conversations regarding maritime secu ..

7 hours ago
 International energy organisations, officials off ..

International energy organisations, officials offer full support to UAE COP28 P ..

8 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed witnesses agreement signing to laun ..

Saif bin Zayed witnesses agreement signing to launch National Housing Platform & ..

8 hours ago
 Putin Promises to Discuss Russian Video Games' Pro ..

Putin Promises to Discuss Russian Video Games' Promotion in BRICS Markets

9 hours ago
 World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Op ..

World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Open as Djokovic fallout continu ..

9 hours ago
 Solar park inaugurated at KPC

Solar park inaugurated at KPC

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.