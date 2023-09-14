Open Menu

Mainland Official Highlights Promoting Connectivity, Integrated Development Of Fujian, Taiwan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2023 | 02:20 PM

BEIJING, Sept. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :-- A mainland official on Thursday stressed promoting connectivity wherever necessary and advancing the integrated development of Fujian Province and Taiwan.

Institutional guarantee and preferential policies will be provided for the comprehensive integration of Taiwan enterprises in Fujian, and advancing integration between key areas such as Xiamen and Kinmen, as well as Fuzhou and Matsu, said Pan Xianzhang, vice director of the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, at a press conference.

The implementation of the circular on supporting making Fujian a demonstration zone for cross-Strait integrated development will guarantee a highly familiar and friendly environment for Taiwan compatriots to study, work, invest and live there, thus ensuring their sense of participation, gain, happiness and security, he said. Enditem

