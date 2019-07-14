UrduPoint.com
Major 7.3 Quake Hits Off Eastern Indonesia: USGS

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 03:10 PM

Major 7.3 quake hits off eastern Indonesia: USGS

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :A major 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit off the remote Maluku islands in eastern Indonesia Sunday, US seismologists said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake struck about 165 kilometres (100 miles) south-southwest of the town of Ternate in North Maluku province at 6:28 pm local time, at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey.

