Malaysia Reports 5,304 New COVID-19 Cases, 64 More Deaths

Sun 13th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported another 5,304 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Sunday, bringing the national total to 657,508.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that five of the new cases are imported and 5,299 are local transmissions.

Another 64 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 3,908.

Some 8,163 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 580,276 or 88.3 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 73,324 active cases, 917 are being held in intensive care units and 452 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

