Malaysia reports 9,105 new COVID-19 cases, 91 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) --:Malaysia reported another 9,105 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Sunday, bringing the national total to 836,296.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 18 of the new cases are imported and 9,087 are local transmissions.

Another 91 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 6,158.

Some 5,194 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 742,297, or 88.

8 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 87,841 active cases, 961 are being held in intensive care units and 455 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

In a separate televised interview, the official said a "fierce war" against COVID-19 is being fought in the Klang Valley area, encompassing the capital city of Kuala Lumpur and part of the adjacent Selangor state, which has seen a surge of new infections in recent weeks.