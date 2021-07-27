UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia's Corporate Profit Falls 6.9 Pct In 2020

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Malaysia's corporate profit falls 6.9 pct in 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Malaysia's gross operating surplus (GOS), which consists of corporate profits earned by firms, fell 6.9 percent last year on lower capacity of production, official data showed Tuesday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that the economic downturn scenario in 2020 was a consequence of economic closure for containment measures such as full or partial lock-downs, physical distancing rules, bans on public gatherings and border closures, which led to a sudden stop in the mobility of individuals and non-essential business operations.

"The GOS slumped 6.9 percent which was the lowest since 2009. All sectors posted declines in GOS except for the agriculture sector," it said.

According to the DOSM, the decrease in GOS was influenced by the mining and quarrying sector which declined by 28.3 percent due to lower crude oil and natural gas prices.

As for the services sector, GOS fell 4.9 percent, dragged by wholesale and retail trade, food and beverage and accommodation activities.

The GOS of the manufacturing sector also shrank 4.4 percent due to a double-digit decline in petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic and non-metallic mineral products, basic metal and fabricated metal products.

Meanwhile, GOS in the construction sector dropped by 15.7 percent, largely affected by the poor performance in civil engineering activities.

Nevertheless, GOS in the agriculture sector expanded 7.3 percent, supported by rubber, oil palm, livestock and other agriculture backed by higher commodity prices especially oil palm prices.

The GOS constituted 60.1 percent of Malaysia's total economy in 2020, with the services sector remaining a major contributor to the total GOS with a share of 56 percent.

Related Topics

Business Poor Agriculture Oil Malaysia Border Gas 2020 All Share

Recent Stories

Holiday declared in PP-38 Sialkot for by-polls on ..

13 minutes ago

Gold prices on Tuesday

14 minutes ago

Estonian Women's Fencing Team Wins Epee Tournament ..

15 minutes ago

Umrah Pilgrims; sterilization efforts intensify at ..

15 minutes ago

European Commission, Portugal sign economic recove ..

15 minutes ago

PTCL & PAKSAT partner for indigenization & deliver ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.