KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) --:Malaysia's population in the fourth quarter of 2022 was estimated at 33 million, up 1.3 percent as compared to 32.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, official data showed Thursday.

The total population comprised 30.4 million citizens, which accounts for 92 percent, and 2.6 million, or 8 percent non-citizens, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement.

According to the DOSM, the rise in the total population was contributed by the increase in the non-citizen population, namely foreign workers and students in Malaysia.

Males population increased from 17.1 million to 17.4 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, while females increased from 15.5 million to 15.6 million in the same period.

The number of live births recorded a decrease of 2.1 percent to 109,842 births as compared to 112,205 births in the fourth quarter of 2021.