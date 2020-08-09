Mali Constitutional Court elects new head

Bamako, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Newly-appointed judges at Mali's Constitutional Court, which is at the centre of a political crisis in the fragile country, on Sunday elected political veteran Amadou Ousmane Toure as their president, officials told AFP.

The move comes after embattled national President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita appointed nine new judges to the court on Friday, as part of a compromise intended to ease the months-long political crisis.

The poor Sahel nation is in the grip of a political impasse between Keita and an increasingly strident opposition which is intent on securing his resignation.

Last month, 11 people died over three days of unrest following an anti-Keita protest -- in the worst political strife Mali has seen in years.

Heads of government from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) stepped in, suggesting on July 27 the formation of a new unity government to include opposition members, while sticking by Keita.

They also urged the appointment of new judges to the Constitutional Court to resolve a festering election dispute, among other measures.

Much of Mali's current tension was sparked in April, when the Constitutional Court tossed out 30 results from long-delayed parliamentary elections -- a move that benefited Keita's party, but triggered protests.

Mali's opposition June 5 Movement has repeatedly spurned the ECOWAS proposal, however, raising questions about whether reforming the court will calm tensions.

The group -- chanelling anger over a range of issues, including Mali's brutal jihadist conflict -- is planning to stage nationwide protests urging Keita to resign on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the new Constitutional Court judges unanimously voted for Amadou Ousmane Toure to be their president, the officials said.

All of the judges are due to be sworn in during a ceremony at the parliament in Bamako on Monday.

Toure has a long history of public service in Mali, including as chief of staff to Prime Minister Boubou Cisse before being appointed to the court.

He has also served as Mali's auditor general and as ambassador to Ivory Coast.