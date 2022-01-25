Mali Demands Denmark 'immediately' Withdraw Its Forces
Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2022 | 08:30 AM
Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Mali's military government on Monday called on Denmark to "immediately" withdraw its recently arrived contingent of special forces troops deployed in the troubled Sahel country.
The junta, which came to power in a coup in August 2020, said in a statement on state tv and published on social media that "this deployment was undertaken without consent".