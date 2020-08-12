UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mali Forces Fire Tear Gas To Clear Bamako Protesters

Faizan Hashmi 46 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Mali forces fire tear gas to clear Bamako protesters

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Security forces in Mali's capital fired tear gas Wednesday to clear hundreds of protesters from a central square, where they had camped overnight following a protest demanding the president's resignation.

About 1,000 people spent the night on the streets of the capital Bamako, an AFP journalist said, before national guardsmen and gendarmes broke them up early in the morning.

"This is a provocation from the regime," said Nouhou Sarr, from the Mali's opposition June 5 Movement. "Rounds of tear gas will not deter us".

Aminata Diallo, a 19-year-old opposition supporter, said that security forces began dispersing the protesters in the early morning while people were eating and washing.

Thousands of protesters marched in Bamako on Tuesday, despite rainfall and pleas from mediators to stay home, to demand the resignation of embattled President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

The rally marked a resumption of opposition protests after a weeks-long truce in the June 5 Movement's push to topple the 75-year-old leader.

The loose alliance of opposition and religious leaders has been channeling deep anger in Mali over a dire economy, perceived government corruption and an eight-year jihadist conflict.

Its campaign plunged Mali into crisis last month when 11 people died during three days of unrest following an anti-Keita protest, in the worst political strife Mali has seen in years.

The 15-nation ECOWAS bloc stepped in to mediate, with its heads of government suggesting the formation of a new unity government to end the crisis, while sticking by Keita.

The June 5 Movement has repeatedly rejected the proposals and continues to demand Keita's departure.

The group also ignored a plea from former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, the chief ECOWAS mediator to Mali, who on Monday urged them stop protesting and to enter dialogue.

Related Topics

Corruption Protest Died Mali Bamako Alliance June Gas From Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Bayern Munich academy employee investigated over r ..

6 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday

6 minutes ago

PAF to launch national song 'Mera Junoon' on Indep ..

7 minutes ago

Montenegrin Opposition Criticizes Belarus for 'Per ..

7 minutes ago

Moldovan Gov't Seeks Extra Funds to Help Farmers A ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 12 Aug 2 ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.