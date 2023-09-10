Mali river boat, base attacks kill 64

Bamako, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Attacks on an army base and a passenger boat on the Niger River in northern Mali on Thursday by suspected militants killed 64 people, a Malian official said.

The two separate attacks targeted the Timbuktu boat on the Niger River and an army position at Bamba, in the northern Gao region with "a provisional toll of 49 civilians and 15 soldiers killed", according to a government statement.