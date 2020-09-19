UrduPoint.com
Man Arrested Scaling Tallest Building In Paris

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 08:50 AM

Man arrested scaling tallest building in Paris

Paris, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :A man was arrested Friday after climbing up the facade of the Tour Montparnasse, the tallest building in Paris. a police source said.

The unnamed climber, who used no harnesses or other aids, was detained after he got to the top of the 210-metre (690 feet) office block, the source said.

He began the ascent in the early evening and was arrested at 8:00 pm (1800 GMT) after a rescue worker descended on a rope and accompanied him to the roof of the tower.

It wasn't the first time a climber had taken on the Tour Montparnasse. In 2015 the French "Spiderman" Alain Robert completed the daring feat with a Nepalese flag in hand, in tribute to the victims of a devastating earthquake in the country.

The Tour Montparnasse is not as high as the famous Eiffel Tower but remains the only skyscraper in the Paris city centre.

