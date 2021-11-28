UrduPoint.com

Man City Up To Second In Premier League As Leicester Make Ranieri Suffer

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 09:40 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Manchester City beat West Ham 2-1 in swirling snow on Sunday to return to second in the Premier League and Watford manager Claudio Ranieri endured a miserable return to Leicester.

Free-scoring Liverpool laid down the gauntlet by hammering Southampton 4-0 the previous day to move to within one point of leaders Chelsea, who host Manchester United in Sunday's late kick-off.

But reigning champions City stayed in close touch with victory at home to high-flying West Ham as the Premier League increasingly resembles a three-horse race.

Riyad Mahrez had a strike ruled out for offside at the Etihad but the hosts eventually claimed the lead shortly after the half-hour mark when a Mahrez ball into the box was deflected into the path of Ilkay Gundogan, handing the German a simple finish.

Declan Rice forced a good save from Ederson as West Ham threatened late on but substitute Fernandinho made it 2-0 to City in the closing minutes.

Manuel Lanzini pulled one back but it was not enough for David Moyes's team to avoid a second successive defeat.

