UrduPoint.com

Man Pleads Guilty To Abducting Four-year-old Australian Cleo Smith

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Man pleads guilty to abducting four-year-old Australian Cleo Smith

Perth, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :A man on trial for abducting a four-year-old girl from a remote Australian campsite confessed to her kidnapping on Monday, a surprise development in the case that garnered worldwide attention.

Cleo Smith disappeared from her family's tent in Western Australia in October, sparking a major search operation that many feared would end in tragedy.

But the little girl was found 18 days later alone inside a locked house in the coastal town of Carnarvon, a short drive from where she went missing.

Her accused abductor, Terence Darrell Kelly, pleaded guilty to child stealing on Monday via video link from prison.

Other charges have been adjourned, including a new charge of assaulting a police officer.

When the single charge was levelled at him, Kelly simply said: "Guilty." Kelly, 36, was remanded in custody until his next court appearance in March, when a date may be set for his sentencing and details of Cleo's kidnapping are expected to be revealed.

He is alleged to have acted alone and police say he does not have any connection to the family.

The case made headlines around the world and prompted widespread relief when Cleo was discovered and reunited with her parents in early November.

Police swiftly detained Kelly on a nearby street and he was remanded in custody after his first appearance in court.

Bail was not considered when Kelly returned to court last month.

Related Topics

World Police Kidnapping Australia Carnarvon Man March May October November Family From Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2022

26 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th January 2022

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

1 day ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

2 days ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

2 days ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.