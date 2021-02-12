UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Mandalorian' Actress Axed Over Divisive Social Media Posts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

'Mandalorian' actress axed over divisive social media posts

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Gina Carano, star of the hit Star Wars tv series "The Mandalorian," has been dropped by Lucasfilm after sharing "abhorrent" social media posts on topics including the Holocaust.

The departure of former mixed martial arts fighter Carano -- who has long stoked controversy with outspoken political views -- follows an online #FireGinaCarano campaign, but has also drawn accusations of "cancel culture" from her defenders.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement to AFP.

"Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable." Carano's character Cara Dune, a female warrior, had appeared in seven "Mandalorian" episodes across two seasons -- only the show's titular star, played by Pedro Pascal, featured more.

With Dune still alive at the end of season two, and a recently announced "Rangers of the New Republic" spinoff rumored to feature the character, too, Carano's removal was seen as a welcome U-turn by some fans.

"Woo-hoo! I'm getting my @disneyplus back because they finally decided to #FireGinaCarano," tweeted one fan.

The post drawing the most ire was a quote Carano shared on Instagram claiming "Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors.

" The message goes on to compare the treatment of Jews during the Holocaust to "hating someone for their political views" today.

Carano has previously shared posts claiming, "You are more likely to be assaulted for being a Trump supporter than your race in America today," and "If you repeat a lie often enough, it becomes journalism." She has also shared misinformation about mask wearing and voter fraud.

According to trade website Deadline, Carano has also "parted ways" with giant Hollywood talent agency UTA.

Neither Carano's representatives nor UTA immediately responded to AFP's request for comment.

Some fans rallied to Carano's defense, with one widely shared tweet using the hashtag #WeLoveGinaCarano writing: "This is absolutely pathetic to see a company the size of Disney bend the knee to a small group of mindless twitter idiots that would never even buy their products in the first place." Carano also drew support from Texas Republican senator Ted Cruz.

"Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the Star Wars universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi. She played a woman who kicked ass & who girls looked up to. She was instrumental in making Star Wars fun again," he wrote.

"Of course Disney canceled her."

Related Topics

Rangers Social Media Twitter Company Trump Buy Bend Gina Carano Women Jew Post TV From Race Instagram

Recent Stories

FNC celebrates 49th anniversary of establishment

18 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police refer 1,688 violations to Emergen ..

33 minutes ago

China Bans BBC World News Over Broadcast Bias - Re ..

6 minutes ago

US Troops Will Continue Deployment at Border With ..

6 minutes ago

Germany May Impose Control at Borders With Austria ..

6 minutes ago

Scoreboards in first T20 between Pakistan and Sout ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.