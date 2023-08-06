Open Menu

Manga Productions Launches Official Teaser For New Anime Series "Grendizer U"

Published August 06, 2023

Manga Productions launches official teaser for new anime series "Grendizer U"

Jeddah, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Manga Productions Company, a subsidiary of Mohammed bin Salman "Misk" Foundation, and Dynamic Planning Company have launched the official teaser of the new anime series "Grendizer U".

The anime series makes a distinctive comeback to its fans worldwide with main characters featuring a modern identity.

The teaser was launched during the Akihabara Festival in Japan and received positive feedback from prominent figures in the global animation and manga industry.

The teaser was planned to be shown on Saturday on Japamura stage screens at Boulevard Riyadh City as part of the Gamers Season. It was also released on social media platforms through the official @GrendizerAnime account.

CEO of Manga Productions Co., Dr. Essam Bukhary, said: "We are delighted to have collaborated with Dynamic Planning to revive the popular series 'Grendizer' after more than 40 years after its original broadcast, presenting it in an innovative and contemporary manner for its devoted fans and a new generation of animation and manga enthusiasts.

" "This return marks a distinctive contribution for Saudi youth working in the distribution and licensing sector," Bukhary said, stressing that Manga Production takes pride in empowering and investing in youth talents.

Director of Marketing and business Development Department, Eng. Abdulaziz Alnaghmoosh, said: "The return of Grendizer to its fans through Manga Productions Company is a qualitative leap in the domain of distribution and licensing worldwide."Through this return, Alnaghmoosh said, the company has demonstrated its capabilities in leading the creative future sector globally, thanks to the efforts of competent Saudi talents who have worked tirelessly to elevate the name of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia internationally.

