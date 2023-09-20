Open Menu

Marshes, Mills And Michelin Stars: Spain's 'chef Of The Sea'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Marshes, mills and Michelin stars: Spain's 'chef of the sea'

El Puerto de Santa Mar�a, Spain, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :As a child, Angel Leon spent hours fishing in the marshes of Cadiz in southwestern Spain -- and today the chef draws inspiration from this terrain for his three-star Michelin restaurant.

Leon, 46, has pushed the boundaries of seafood at Aponiente, serving up plankton rice, squid cheese and mussel pudding at the avant-garde eatery in El Puerto de Santa Maria, a fishing town in the heart of the Bay of Cadiz.

The sea is "an extraordinary pantry" that cooks often overlook, Leon told AFP, sporting a tattoo of a turtle on his forearm.

"The problem is that human beings are always selective" in the products they chose to eat, said the energetic chef, who believes in steering away from the latest fashions and suggesting "everything we find" in the ocean is likely to be edible.

The chef, who is also experimenting with new sustainable ingredients and innovations, is known in Spain as "el chef del mar" or "the chef of the sea".

Born in Jerez de la Frontera, Leon spent his childhood in the Bay of Cadiz where he would go fishing with his brother and father, a doctor, on weekends.

A poor student, Leon was passionate about fish and how to cook them, and decided to turn this passion into his profession.

As a teenager he enrolled at a Seville hotel and catering school, then earned his stripes in France at the acclaimed Le Chapon Fin restaurant in the southwestern city of Bordeaux.

Related Topics

Poor France Hotel Student Doctor Santa Maria Bordeaux Frontera Leon Cadiz Seville Spain March From

Recent Stories

DXB tops Airport Connectivity Rankings in Asia-Pac ..

DXB tops Airport Connectivity Rankings in Asia-Pacific and Middle East

13 minutes ago
 UAE recruits more than 40 ITTI certified assessors ..

UAE recruits more than 40 ITTI certified assessors to help transform factories a ..

13 minutes ago
 ADB expresses optimism for Pakistan's economic rec ..

ADB expresses optimism for Pakistan's economic recovery in 2024

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Malta agree to boost trade, economic tie ..

Pakistan, Malta agree to boost trade, economic ties

37 minutes ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determinat ..

Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination carries out testing for Em ..

43 minutes ago
 ADIB achieves 45% Emiratisation rate across range ..

ADIB achieves 45% Emiratisation rate across range of positions

1 hour ago
Pakistan, KSA agree to deepen cooperation in diver ..

Pakistan, KSA agree to deepen cooperation in diverse sectors

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Con ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Provides Fishing Map To Fishermen To ..

Pakistan Navy Provides Fishing Map To Fishermen To Enhance Safety While Fishing

2 hours ago
 Multi-nation special forces exercise ‘Eternal Br ..

Multi-nation special forces exercise ‘Eternal Brotherhood-II’ begins in Baro ..

3 hours ago
 CJP Isa meets lawyers to enhance dispensation of j ..

CJP Isa meets lawyers to enhance dispensation of justice

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport serves over 2.8 million passengers ..

Sharjah Airport serves over 2.8 million passengers during July, August

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous