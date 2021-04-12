Massive fire hits historic Saint Petersburg factory

(@FahadShabbir)

Saint Petersburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :A huge fire was burning in a historic factory in Russia's second city Saint Petersburg on Monday, sending plumes of black smoke over the city.

The emergencies ministry said the fire had broken out over several floors of the red-brick Nevskaya Manufaktura building. Forty people had been evacuated, while two firefighters had been hospitalised and contact lost with another one, it said.