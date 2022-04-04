UrduPoint.com

Mbappe Mum On PSG Future After Sparking Rout Of Lorient

Published April 04, 2022

Mbappe mum on PSG future after sparking rout of Lorient

Paris, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Kylian Mbappe said he has still yet to make a decision on his future at Paris Saint-Germain after scoring twice in a sensational display in Sunday's 5-1 demolition of Lorient in Ligue 1.

The France star was in unstoppable form, creating two goals for Neymar and another for Lionel Messi as the trio all scored in the same match for PSG for the first time.

However the post-match focus again quickly shifted to where Mbappe will be playing next season, with his PSG contract expiring in July.

"I haven't made my choice. I haven't taken my decision, I'm thinking it over, there are new elements and there are loads of factors," Mbappe told Prime Video.

"I don't want to be wrong," he added. "I know it's getting a bit late for people, we talk about it every day.

"If I'd taken my decision, I would say it. I don't have to explain myself to anyone, it's a personal choice. If I'd made my decision I would come and announce it and stand by it." After three defeats in four games before the international break and a traumatic Champions League exit, PSG began the end-of-season run-in with a crushing win at the Parc des Princes.

They lead Marseille by 12 points and need just 13 more from their final eight games to be assured of a record-equalling 10th French title.

Messi and Mbappe combined to set up Neymar for the opening goal on 12 minutes as the Brazilian struck for just the sixth time in another injury-plagued campaign.

Mbappe then doubled the advantage with a neat finish inside the near post, but Terem Moffi gave Lorient hope early in the second half after punishing a defensive mix-up.

The Nigerian beat an uncertain Marquinhos to a loose pass from Achraf Hakimi, poking beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma.

With Lorient threatening to get back into the game, Mbappe restored PSG's two-goal cushion by drilling home from 20 metres to take his league goals tally to 17, one behind Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder.

Mbappe teed up Messi to crash in a fourth via the underside of the crossbar on 73 minutes, moments after Sergio Ramos came on for a first appearance since January 23.

Neymar and Messi were both whistled by supporters in PSG's last home game. This time it was Ramos who was jeered following a nightmare first season in Paris blighted by a calf problem.

Mbappe nearly capped a sensational performance with a hat-trick, his shot grazing the post after a scorching burst into the box.

He instead turned provider in the final minute, exchanging passes with Neymar to send the Brazilian racing through to complete a 14th win in 15 home games for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

