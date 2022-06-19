UrduPoint.com

Medvedev Fumes At Coach During Defeat To Hurkacz In Halle Final

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Medvedev fumes at coach during defeat to Hurkacz in Halle final

Halle Westfalen, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :World number one Daniil Medvedev screamed at his coach during an on-court outburst Sunday before going on to lose his second straight ATP grass-court final when he was brushed aside by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in Halle.

Medvedev had few answers as he crashed to a 6-1,6-4 defeat inside 64 minutes.

This was a second consecutive heavy defeat in a final for the Russian who also lost in straight sets to Tim van Rijthoven last Sunday at 's-Hertogenbosch.

At the start of the second set on Sunday, Medvedev shouted angrily at his French coach Gilles Cervara, who promptly left his seat in the stands and stormed out of the stadium.

After the match, Medvedev apologised to the crowd for "not making this match longer and more interesting" and admitted he was "not easy to be with on the court" this week.

Hurkacz earned the fifth title of his career, but his first on grass having also reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon last year.

"Daniil is the best player in the world so it's very tricky to play him," said Hurkacz.

"All the right shots went my way at the beginning, so I definitely gained a lot of momentum from that."On his way to the final in Halle, the 25-year-old saw off Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios in three sets before outclassing Medvedev.

A protestor briefly held up play on Sunday by sprinting onto the court before being escorted out of the stadium by security guards.

Related Topics

World Russia 's-Hertogenbosch Van Poland Sunday All From Best Coach Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

13 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

21 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

22 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

22 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

22 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.