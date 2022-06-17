UrduPoint.com

Medvedev Into Halle Last-eight After Another Victory Over Ivashka

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Halle Westfalen, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :World number one Daniil Medvedev defeated Ilya Ivashka for the second time in six days to reach the Halle grass court quarter-finals on Thursday.

Medvedev triumphed 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 over the 42nd-ranked Ivashka having also got the better of the Belarusian in the quarter-finals at 's-Hertogenbosch last week.

Top seed Medvedev fought off three set points at 4-5 in the opening set before going on to clinch it in a tie-break.

The second set was far more straightforward with the 26-year-old Russian wrapping up victory in one hour and 36 minutes.

"He is a great player," said Medvedev. "He had a lot of bad luck with injuries at the beginning of the season.

At the end of last season he was playing really great tennis.

"I've known him since I was very young, we actually played each other in Futures, Challengers, and on the ATP Tour. He beat me once in Davis Cup, which is a really important tournament.

"He knows how to play well on grass, so I'm really happy that two times in a row I managed to pass a tough test."Medvedev next faces seventh seed Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the semi-finals.

Halle is a warm-up event for Wimbledon but Medvedev and his fellow Russian and Belarusian players won't be there after being banned following the invasion of Ukraine.

