UrduPoint.com

Mehdi Hassan Gave New Lease To Ghazal: Ghulam Abbas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Mehdi Hassan gave new lease to Ghazal: Ghulam Abbas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Pride of performance melodious singer Ghulam Abbas said that peerless Mehdi Hassan Khan is widely considered one of the greatest Ghazal singers who gave a new lease to it.

Best known as Shahenshah-i- Ghazal, Mehdi Hassan gave honour to this type of music and blew an innovative spirit into it, the living legend Ghulam Abbas said while addressing a tribute titled " Tumko ek shaks yaad aayega" by Arts Council  here on Tuesday night.  He reminisced that Mehdi Hassan was unique for his melodic patterns and maintaining the integrity of the ragas in a novel way adding that the music maestro brought ghazal singing to audiences worldwide.

Abbas, who received a standing ovation at his arrival on stage, stated that Ghazal was part of books before Khan sahib and it was none other than he who made it much popular and added that he sang everything with a proper accent of words.

He inspired a generation of singers from diverse genres, Nigar award winner stated that he was the leading playback singer of Pakistan film industry.

He noted that he had never gone to India for singing despite attractive offers because had been singing for twenty-five years with legendary Mehdi Hassan and Melody Queen Noor Jehan who had no comparison in their field.  Later, Ghulam Abass sang a beautiful number of Mehdi Hassan which included: Sath humara toote na, Jab koe payar sy bulayega, aj tusi gae mil, Aap ko bhool jain hum, Jis din sy dekha hai tum ko sanam and shola tha jul bhoja hoon. Local singers Adeel Mazhar, Shahab Khan,Neebela Aslam, Hadiya Hashmi,  Khalil Guggar and Fayyaz Bokhari also gave solo performances and sang duets of Mehdi Hassan.                

Related Topics

Pakistan India Film And Movies Music Noor Jehan Mehdi Hassan July From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eu ..

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty

12 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler briefed on Civil Defence programmes, s ..

Ajman Ruler briefed on Civil Defence programmes, strategies

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours Talent Beyond Boundaries

Sharjah Ruler honours Talent Beyond Boundaries

27 minutes ago
 ECC allows Pakistan LNG Limited to execute propose ..

ECC allows Pakistan LNG Limited to execute proposed framework agreement with SOC ..

1 hour ago
 UAE public joint-stock companies&#039; capital rea ..

UAE public joint-stock companies&#039; capital reaches AED702 billion by end of ..

1 hour ago
 UAE banking sector sees AED263 billion in savings ..

UAE banking sector sees AED263 billion in savings deposits until March 2023

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.