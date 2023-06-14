Mehdi Hassan gave new lease to Ghazal: Ghulam Abbas

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Pride of performance melodious singer Ghulam Abbas said that peerless Mehdi Hassan Khan is widely considered one of the greatest Ghazal singers who gave a new lease to it.

Best known as Shahenshah-i- Ghazal, Mehdi Hassan gave honour to this type of music and blew an innovative spirit into it, the living legend Ghulam Abbas said while addressing a tribute titled " Tumko ek shaks yaad aayega" by Arts Council here on Tuesday night. He reminisced that Mehdi Hassan was unique for his melodic patterns and maintaining the integrity of the ragas in a novel way adding that the music maestro brought ghazal singing to audiences worldwide.

Abbas, who received a standing ovation at his arrival on stage, stated that Ghazal was part of books before Khan sahib and it was none other than he who made it much popular and added that he sang everything with a proper accent of words.

He inspired a generation of singers from diverse genres, Nigar award winner stated that he was the leading playback singer of Pakistan film industry.

He noted that he had never gone to India for singing despite attractive offers because had been singing for twenty-five years with legendary Mehdi Hassan and Melody Queen Noor Jehan who had no comparison in their field. Later, Ghulam Abass sang a beautiful number of Mehdi Hassan which included: Sath humara toote na, Jab koe payar sy bulayega, aj tusi gae mil, Aap ko bhool jain hum, Jis din sy dekha hai tum ko sanam and shola tha jul bhoja hoon. Local singers Adeel Mazhar, Shahab Khan,Neebela Aslam, Hadiya Hashmi, Khalil Guggar and Fayyaz Bokhari also gave solo performances and sang duets of Mehdi Hassan.