Messi first to score in 15 straight Champions League seasons

(@FahadShabbir)

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Lionel Messi became the first ever player to score at least once in 15 consecutive Champions League seasons after opening the scoring at Slavia Prague on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Argentinian beat goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar with a low left-footed shot after robbing midfielder Petr Sevcik outside the Slavia box and a quick exchange with Arthur who put him through neatly.

The goal was Messi's 113th overall from 138 Champions League appearances.