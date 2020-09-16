UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexican President Requests Referendum On Prosecuting Predecessors

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 12:40 AM

Mexican president requests referendum on prosecuting predecessors

Mexico City, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday asked the Senate for a referendum on whether to prosecute five of his predecessors over allegations including corruption.

Lopez Obrador's proposed "people's consultation" targets Carlos Salinas, Ernesto Zedillo, Vicente Fox, Felipe Calderon and Enrique Pena Nieto, whose terms in power stretched from 1988 to 2018.

He accused them of presiding over "excessive concentration of wealth, monumental losses to the treasury, privatization of public property and widespread corruption." Under Mexican law, the president has the right to request a referendum, and it is up to the Supreme Court to decide whether it is constitutional.

Lopez Obrador has used his daily appearances in front of the media in recent weeks to highlight allegations against his rivals made by Emilio Lozoya, a former advisor to Pena Nieto.

Lozoya, the ex-head of state oil giant PEMEX, has implicated Pena Nieto, Calderon and Salinas during his corruption trial linked to Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

Lopez Obrador, a left-wing populist who came to power in 2018 vowing to clean up the graft-riddled country, has called on his predecessors to testify in court.

But he has been accused by Calderon of using Lozoya "as an instrument of revenge and political persecution."Mexico is considered one of the world's most corrupt countries, ranked 130 out of 180 in Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index.

Lopez Obrador has overseen a series of referendums since taking office on controversial issues including his "Maya Train" railroad project and canceling a partially finished airport for Mexico City.

Related Topics

Corruption Senate Supreme Court World Oil Salinas Mexico City Mexico 2018 Media From Airport Court

Recent Stories

EU renews support to UAE-Israel peace accord

1 minute ago

Peace requires courage, shaping the future require ..

16 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Guatemala&#039;s Presiden ..

1 hour ago

Netanyahu Says New Mideast Peace Accords Could End ..

21 minutes ago

Signing of &#039;Peace Accord&#039; between UAE an ..

2 hours ago

Normalising ties between UAE and Israel a historic ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.