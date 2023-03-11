Mexico arrests five in kidnapping & killing of Americans

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Mexican authorities have arrested five people over the deadly kidnapping of a group of Americans, after the suspects were left in the street with their hands tied by alleged cartel members, officials said Friday.

The four US citizens, two of whom died, were snatched at gunpoint after crossing the border into crime-plagued Tamaulipas state on Friday in a minivan, apparently so that one could have cosmetic surgery.

Tamaulipas prosecutor Irving Barrios said that a warrant had been executed for five people for the crimes of kidnapping and homicide.

They are the same five men who were found Thursday with their hands bound on a street in the city of Matamoros, apparently dumped by fellow members of the Gulf Cartel, a source in the prosecutor's office told.

Mexican media published a statement purportedly from the Gulf Cartel that said the group "apologizes" for the incident.

The group decided to hand the perpetrators over to authorities because they acted without the authorization of their bosses, it said.