UrduPoint.com

Mexico Arrests Five In Kidnapping & Killing Of Americans

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Mexico arrests five in kidnapping & killing of Americans

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Mexican authorities have arrested five people over the deadly kidnapping of a group of Americans, after the suspects were left in the street with their hands tied by alleged cartel members, officials said Friday.

The four US citizens, two of whom died, were snatched at gunpoint after crossing the border into crime-plagued Tamaulipas state on Friday in a minivan, apparently so that one could have cosmetic surgery.

Tamaulipas prosecutor Irving Barrios said that a warrant had been executed for five people for the crimes of kidnapping and homicide.

They are the same five men who were found Thursday with their hands bound on a street in the city of Matamoros, apparently dumped by fellow members of the Gulf Cartel, a source in the prosecutor's office told.

Mexican media published a statement purportedly from the Gulf Cartel that said the group "apologizes" for the incident.

The group decided to hand the perpetrators over to authorities because they acted without the authorization of their bosses, it said.

Related Topics

Kidnapping Died Matamoros Same Border Media From

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

2 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

2 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

2 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

2 hours ago
 BBC sport output in chaos as Lineker taken off air ..

BBC sport output in chaos as Lineker taken off air in asylum row

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.