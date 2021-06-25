UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Arrests Two Suspects In Border City Massacre

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 09:20 AM

Mexico arrests two suspects in border city massacre

Ciudad Victoria, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Mexican authorities have arrested two more alleged perpetrators of the massacre of 15 people over the weekend in the northern border state of Tamaulipas, prosecutors said Thursday.

The suspects were among four gunmen captured during police raids that freed 18 people illegally detained near the city of Reynosa where the mass shooting happened, the Tamaulipas prosecutor's office said.

An initial investigation "indicates that at least two of those arrested played a material part in the events of Saturday June 19 in the municipality of Reynosa, where 15 people lost their lives," it said in a statement.

Another suspect was arrested on Monday, according to Mexico's attorney general's office, which is in charge of the investigation.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has condemned the indiscriminate killings by gunmen traveling in vehicles as "a cowardly attack that took the lives of innocent people." Five alleged perpetrators were killed by the security forces on the day of the shooting, authorities said.

Reynosa, on the border with the United States, has been shaken by escalating turf wars between rival drug cartels in recent years.

It is one of the most violent regions in a country where more than 300,000 people have been murdered since the government deployed the military in the war on drugs in 2006.

Related Topics

Attack Police Drugs Vehicles Reynosa United States Mexico June Border Government

Recent Stories

Humid, cloudy weather expected to continue for com ..

7 hours ago

MoHAP, EHS conclude participation at Arab Health 2 ..

9 hours ago

Launch of Russian Flights to Egypt's Resorts May H ..

8 hours ago

US-Iran JCPOA Talks to Resume Soon, 'Serious Diffe ..

9 hours ago

DC inaugurates 58th corona vaccination center

9 hours ago

Biden Says Democrats Struck Infrastructure Deal Wi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.