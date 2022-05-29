Mexico confirms first imported case of monkeypox

MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) --:Mexican health authorities on Saturday confirmed the country's first imported case of monkeypox, which was detected in the capital city.

"This is a 50-year-old person, a permanent resident of New York City, who was probably infected in the Netherlands," said Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell.

The person "is stable and in preventive isolation," the Mexican official said on Twitter, expressing the hope that the person "will recover without complications."He also said that monkeypox is transmitted through direct, person-to-person contact.