Mexico GDP falls 8.6% in Q3 from year earlier: govt

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Mexico, Latin America's second-largest economy, reported Friday an 8.6 percent fall in gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter of 2020 compared with a year earlier.

Compared with the second quarter of this year, however, GDP rebounded 12.0 percent after the government eased lockdown measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, official figures showed.