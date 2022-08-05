UrduPoint.com

Mexico Rescued 10 Trapped Coal Miners

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Mexico rescued 10 trapped coal miners

Sabinas, Mexico, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Dozens of rescuers battled Thursday to free 10 workers trapped in a flooded coal mine in northern Mexico, where desperate relatives spent a sleepless night waiting for news.

Soldiers, emergency workers and rescue dogs were deployed after the latest disaster to strike Mexico's main coal-producing region in Coahuila state, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

"What I want with all my soul is that we rescue the miners," he told reporters.

"We must not lose faith. We must not lose hope," he added.

