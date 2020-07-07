UrduPoint.com
Migrants Start Leaving Ocean Viking Ship In Sicily

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 08:30 AM

Porto Empedocle, Italie, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Almost 200 migrants rescued by a humanitarian aid boat in the Mediterranean Sea began to leave the vessel in Sicily late on Thursday after nine days at sea.

An AFP journalist aboard the Ocean Viking ship watched as the migrants, in single file and carrying backpacks, regained dry land at Porto Empedocle on the Italian island's western coast.

Police escorted them a short distance to board another ship, where they will be quarantined to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

