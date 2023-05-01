UrduPoint.com

Minister Of Industry & Mineral Resources Starts Official Visit To Switzerland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Minister of Industry & Mineral Resources starts official visit to Switzerland

Riyadh, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef on Monday started an official visit to the Swiss Confederation.

The visit aims to review promising opportunities in industry and mining, attract valuable investments to Saudi Arabia, and develop new channels of communication for investors in the two countries.

During the visit, the minister will participate in the World Economic Forum, meet government officials and visit a number of Swiss companies.

The visit is expected to enhance the role of the industry and mining fields, to diversify the economic base, by providing opportunities for investors worldwide.

It will identify enablers and incentives for attracting valuable investment in the field, and highlight the Saudi initiatives in these strategic sectors.

According to reports, the value of Saudi non-oil exports to Switzerland amounted to SAR3.42 billion while imports reached SAR7.99 billion.

Exports from Saudi Arabia include precious metals and jewelry, building materials and automobile re-exports, whereas, top imports to Saudi Arabia were medicines, heavy machinery, electronics and foodstuff and beverages.

