Missing Belarus activist found hanged in Ukraine: police

Kiev, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :A missing Belarusian activist has been found hanged in a park in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, police said on Tuesday, adding they had opened a murder probe.

"Belarusian citizen Vitaly Shishov, who had gone missing in Kiev yesterday, was today found hanged in one of the Kiev parks, not far from where he lived," police said in a statement.