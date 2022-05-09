Moderate quake hits eastern Indonesia

JAKARTA, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's eastern province of North Maluku on Monday, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics agency said.

The quake jolted at 04:51 local time Monday (2151 GMT Sunday), with the epicenter at 72 km northwest of Halmahera Barat (West Halmahera) district and the shallow of 10 km under the seabed, the agency said.

The intensity of the quake was felt at IV MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) at Ibu sub-district and Loloda sub-district of Halmahera Barat district, III to IV MMI at Galela sub-district of Halmahera Utara (North Halmahera) district, III MMI at Ternate town, Morotai island and Tidore Kepulauan (Tidore islands) town, and II to III MMI at Kao sub-district of Halmahera Utara district, the agency said.

The quake did not trigger a tsunami, it said.