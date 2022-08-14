Moderate quake strikes off eastern Indonesia

JAKARTA, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :A 5.9-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's eastern province of North Maluku (Maluku Utara) on Sunday, the country's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said.

The quake hit at 9:47 Jakarta time (0247 GMT), with the epicenter at 139 km northwest of Halmahera Barat (West Halmahera) district and the shallow of 10 km under seabed, the agency said.

The tremors did not trigger a tsunami, it said.