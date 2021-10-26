UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Adds 1,231 New COVID-19 Infections, 11 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 03:00 PM

Mongolia adds 1,231 new COVID-19 infections, 11 more deaths

ULAN BATOR, Oct. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) --:Mongolia logged 1,231 new local infections of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 351,835, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 11 more people aged over 20 died from the viral disease in the past day, taking the national death toll to 1,604, the ministry said.

Currently, 17,806 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals across the country, while 44,875 are receiving home-based care due to a shortage of hospital beds and medical staff, according to the ministry.

The resurgence of the virus has continued due to the highly contagious Delta variant, although 65.7 percent of the population have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Related Topics

Shortage Died Mongolia From

Recent Stories

Welcome the Dawn of Photography with vivo X70 Pro, ..

Welcome the Dawn of Photography with vivo X70 Pro, Now Available in Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 18 South Africa Vs. West ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 18 South Africa Vs. West Indies, Live Score, History, W ..

20 minutes ago
 Pakistani student contributes to successful launch ..

Pakistani student contributes to successful launch of satellite in China

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan stands behind Kashmiris till solution of ..

Pakistan stands behind Kashmiris till solution of issue: Nazeer Abbassi

39 minutes ago
 China has huge potential market for Pakistani good ..

China has huge potential market for Pakistani goods: Chinese expert

39 minutes ago
 Turkish Airlines rings closing bell on Wall Street ..

Turkish Airlines rings closing bell on Wall Street

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.