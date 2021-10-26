Mongolia adds 1,231 new COVID-19 infections, 11 more deaths

ULAN BATOR, Oct. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) --:Mongolia logged 1,231 new local infections of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 351,835, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 11 more people aged over 20 died from the viral disease in the past day, taking the national death toll to 1,604, the ministry said.

Currently, 17,806 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals across the country, while 44,875 are receiving home-based care due to a shortage of hospital beds and medical staff, according to the ministry.

The resurgence of the virus has continued due to the highly contagious Delta variant, although 65.7 percent of the population have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines.