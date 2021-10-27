Mongolia to offer foreign tourists free COVID-19 vaccines

(@FahadShabbir)

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Mongolia will offer foreign tourists free COVID-19 vaccines, the country's Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene said on Wednesday.

Oyun-Erdene made the remarks during a regular meeting of the government, saying that the move aims to revive the tourism sector, which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

"Foreign tourists who have not yet been vaccinated against the virus can come to Mongolia," he said. "They can be vaccinated free of charge upon arrival in our country."Mongolia's tourism sector as a whole has stagnated over the past two years due to the pandemic, Nyamjav Urtnasan, the country's minister of environment and tourism, has recently said.

There are more than 1,600 enterprises and 88,000 jobs at risk in Mongolia's tourism sector, the official said.