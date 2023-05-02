UrduPoint.com

More Than 430,000 Have Fled Homes Amid Sudan Fighting: UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 03:40 PM

More than 430,000 have fled homes amid Sudan fighting: UN

Geneva, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The fighting in Sudan has caused more than 330,000 people to flee their homes within the country, with over 100,000 others escaping over the borders, the United Nations said Tuesday.

UNHCR, the UN's refugee agency, is estimating that more than 800,000 people could potentially flee to neighbouring countries as the conflict continues in Sudan between the army and a paramilitary group.

The UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) said an estimated 334,000 people had been internally displaced by the fighting, which broke out on April 15.

"Over 100,000 refugees are estimated to be among those who have now fled Sudan to neighbouring countries, including Sudanese refugees, South Sudanese returning home prematurely, and others who were themselves refugees in Sudan," UNHCR spokeswoman Olga Sarrado told reporters in Geneva.

The IOM said in a situation report that "the total estimate of displaced individuals across Sudan has reached 334,053".

"About 72 percent, roughly 240,000 of these new internal displacements were reported in West and South Darfur alone," spokesman Paul Dillon told reporters.

The number of people displaced in the last two weeks "exceeds all conflict-related displacement in Sudan in 2022", he added.

Meanwhile the UN said its 2023 aid appeals for Sudan were $1.5 billion short and only 14 percent funded.

"The $1.75 billion joint appeal for Sudan in 2023 is only 14 percent funded. In other words ... (it is) facing a funding gap of $1.5 billion," said Jens Laerke, the UN humanitarian agency's spokesman.

