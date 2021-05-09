UrduPoint.com
Morocco Foils Illegal Immigration Attempts In Mediterranean, Nabs 19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 03:10 PM

Morocco foils illegal immigration attempts in Mediterranean, nabs 19

RABAT, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :-- Morocco announced on Saturday that it has foiled an illegal immigration attempt across the Mediterranean and arrested 19 people.

During the operation, the police arrested in the coast of the northern city of El Hoceima one person for alleged involvement in human trafficking and migrant smuggling and seized two boasts, official news agncy MAP said.

On Friday, the police arrested eight would-be immigrants and one individual in the northern city of Nador for alleged links with a criminal network active in the organization of illegal immigration.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

