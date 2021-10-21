Moscow orders temporary closure of non-essential services from October 28

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Thursday ordered the closure of all non-essential services in the Russian capital between October 28 and November 7 to curb the spread of Covid infections as virus deaths soared.

"During this period the work of all (these) organisations on the territory of the city of Moscow must stop," Sobyanin said in a statement as Russia reported a record 1,036 deaths in a single day on Thursday.