Moscow, Tehran call for 'rescue' of Iran nuclear deal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Moscow and Tehran called for the rescue of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal Tuesday, as the two countries' foreign ministers held their first talks since US President Joe Biden took office.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said of the talks in Moscow that "one of the most pressing topics is the task of rescuing the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA)," while his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif thanked Moscow for its efforts to "rescue the JCPOA from risks and fears that arose after the United States left."or-jbr/mm/wdb