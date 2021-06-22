UrduPoint.com
Moscow To Require Anti-Covid Pass To Enter Restaurants

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Moscow to require anti-Covid pass to enter restaurants

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Moscow authorities announced Tuesday that residents will soon have to present an anti-Covid pass to enter restaurants, as the city battles a surge in infections driven by the Delta variant.

In a post on his blog, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote that from June 28 restaurant-goers will have to present a QR code showing a negative coronavirus test valid for three days -- or proof they have been vaccinated or were sick with coronavirus within the previous six months.

