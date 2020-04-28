UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Most US States Behind Testing Levels Needed To Ease Lockdowns: Study

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Most US states behind testing levels needed to ease lockdowns: study

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Despite recent progress, the majority of US states don't yet have sufficient COVID-19 testing capacity to consider relaxing stay-at-home orders after May 1, according to an analysis by Harvard researchers and the health news site Stat.

It directly contradicts the position held by President Donald Trump that the US has caught up after months of fumbling and is now "doing a great job in testing." In reality, just 19 states are ready, according to the analysis, including Alaska and Montana which have been relatively spared from the pandemic.

On the other hand, 31 states and the District of Columbia are well behind. The worst hit, New York, will need to perform between 130,000 to 155,000 tests every day, compared to the average of 20,000 per day around mid April.

Georgia, which began to re-open some non-essential businesses this weekend, has a testing deficit of about 5,000 tests per day.

The Harvard team , which said it based its recommendations on realistic goals, estimated that the US needs to be able to perform at least 500,000 tests a day to safely reopen. The group worked off a Los Alamos National Laboratory model that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) consults.

Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, said the news wasn't all bad because the number of tests has been steadily increasing. 300,000 were reported on Saturday and 256,000 on Sunday, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

"Testing was stuck forever. Now finally starting to break loose! 4 day-trend gives me hope we may be making progress. We still have a long way to go," he wrote on Twitter.

"If we can ramp up testing a bunch more, we can more safely ease distancing restrictions."

Related Topics

Twitter Trump Job Montana Progress Columbia Los Alamos New York SITE April May Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

33 minutes ago

852 new Muslims in Q1 2020: Mohammed bin Rashid Ce ..

48 minutes ago

MoF participates in consultative AMF meeting for D ..

1 hour ago

’10 million meals’ campaign exceeds target wit ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Municipality celebrates World Intellectual P ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on how to ensure s ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.