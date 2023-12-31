Multani Mitti holds ground as traditional beauty elixir in culturally-rich South Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) In the bustling world of beauty and skincare, the age-old natural remedy by Multani Mitti has been maintaining renewed attention for its amazing benefits. Multani Mitti, commonly known as Fuller's Earth, is still popular as an essential in beauty routines, offering a myriad of advantages for skin.

Rich in minerals like magnesium, calcium, and silica, Multani Mitti has become a sought-after solution for those battling oily and acne-prone skin. Syedia Aliza Gillani, a local beautician, informs about Multani Mitti’s ability to absorb excess oil and impurities, attributing its effectiveness to the natural elements embedded in this versatile clay.

Multani Mitti is like nature's vacuum for the skin, said Aliza Gillani. She added that Multani Mitti’s natural exfoliating properties work wonders, unclogging pores, and leaving the skin with a radiant and smooth texture.

But its benefits don't stop here, she remarked. The Mitti is highly beneficial in reducing blemishes, scars, and pigmentation and thus offering a natural solution for achieving an even skin tone. The clay's cooling and soothing effect also make it the best natural remedy for sunburns, rashes, and various skin irritations, she claimed.

To a query about possible allergic issues, Gillani maintained the importance of conducting a patch test before using Multani Mitti. She added that generally it was safe for most skin types, however a patch test was vital to identify any potential allergic reactions or sensitivities," she advised.

Another beautician, Asifa Bashir Chaudhary, also shared some benefits of Multani Mitti. She stated “It leaves the skin feeling exceptionally soft, radiant, and with a noticeable glow. Usually, incorporated into facial routines, it acts as a transformative step that enhances the overall texture and luminosity of the skin."

She said Multani Mitti is not only a skincare marvel but it does wonders for the hair too. She termed it a game-changer for those struggling with excessive oil and dandruff.

About usage, mixed with other ingredients like rose water, lemon juice, or honey, Multani Mitti transforms into a powerhouse treatment for luscious locks.

The skincare enthusiast also hinted that Multani Mitti was not just a beauty trend but it was a sustainable and affordable option for the poor seeking a natural glow.

Aqsa Malik, a housewife, also shared her experience of using Multani Mitti for skincare.

She maintained, “I have observed a visible difference in my skin's texture and tone since incorporating Multani Mitti into my routine. It's amazing how this Mitti is so simple and highly effective, she stated.

She claimed that due to its rich mineral composition and diverse applications, it has become a favourite choice among those seeking authentic, affordable, and sustainable solutions for healthier skin and hair.

About extraction of Multani Mitti, Suhail Ahmed, a shopkeeper, informed that it was extracted from clay deposits and then put on ground under sunlight for removal moisture and then it was sieved to get fine texture.

Known dermatologist Dr. Waqas Arqam Malik said that medical education curriculum lacked information about the role of Multani Mitti. He candidly expressed that medical books did not cover the traditional skin care remedy. Underscoring the medical community's emphasis on evidence-based practices, he stated that doctors typically recommend lab-tested skincare products only.

He said that rigorous scrutiny applied to skincare articles endorsed by medical professionals. While Multani Mitti's historical use is acknowledged, the absence of formal education on its benefits in medical training raises questions about the integration of traditional remedies into modern medical practices, he added.

The revelation by Dr. Malik opened a dialogue on the broader scope of dermatological education and encouraged a more comprehensive approach that considered both modern medical knowledge and traditional remedies.

