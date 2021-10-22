UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Junta Re-arrests More Than 100 Released In Amnesty: Monitoring Group

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 09:40 AM

Myanmar junta re-arrests more than 100 released in amnesty: monitoring group

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Myanmar's junta has re-arrested more than 100 anti-coup protesters freed in a recent amnesty, according to a local monitoring group that tracks detentions and killings in the country.

The Southeast Asian nation has been in chaos since the February coup, with more than 1,100 killed in a crackdown on dissent and over 8,000 arrested, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

On Monday, the military announced it would free more than 5,000 people over the three-day Buddhist Thadingyut festival, sending anxious families rushing to jails in the hope of being reunited with their loved ones.

The true number of those released across the country is difficult to verify, and many were freed only after signing documents promising not to re-offend.

At least 110 of those pardoned have since been re-arrested, according to the AAPP.

"Some were... re-arrested as soon as they arrived home," it said in a statement Thursday.

"Some others were told they were on the released list, taken to the jail entrance, only to be taken back to prison in the face of additional charges.

" Myanmar authorities released more than 2,000 anti-coup protesters from prisons across the country in June, including journalists critical of the military government.

Those still in custody include the American journalist Danny Fenster, who has been held since being arrested on May 24.

The most recent amnesty comes with the military under increasing pressure to engage with its opponents, nearly nine months after seizing power.

Last week the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) decided to exclude junta leader Min Aung Hlaing from an upcoming summit of the 10-country bloc over doubts about his commitment to defusing the bloody crisis.

The United States welcomed the rare move by ASEAN -- long criticised as toothless -- Derek Chollet, counselor of the State Department, told reporters on Thursday.

Chollet was speaking during a tour to the region to consult with US allies on further ways to put pressure on the junta.

The coup snuffed out the country's short-lived experiment with democracy, with civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi now facing a raft of charges in a junta court that could see her jailed for decades.

Related Topics

Democracy Jail San Myanmar United States February May June From Government Asia Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2021

19 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd October 2021

1 hour ago
 DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zo ..

DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zone

9 hours ago
 Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - ..

Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - Putin

9 hours ago
 Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Wit ..

Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Withdrawal From Libya - Le Drian

9 hours ago
 Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.