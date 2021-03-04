UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar Military Must 'stop Murdering' Protesters: UN Rights Chief

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Myanmar military must 'stop murdering' protesters: UN rights chief

Geneva, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :At least 54 people have been killed and over 1,700 detained since Myanmar's February 1 coup, the UN rights chief said Thursday, demanding that the military halt its "vicious crackdown".

"Myanmar's military must stop murdering and jailing protesters," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement, insisting it was "utterly abhorrent that security forces are firing live ammunition against peaceful protesters across the country".

Related Topics

Firing United Nations Myanmar February

Recent Stories

Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk Marketi ..

19 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo raises awareness about conserving wildl ..

21 minutes ago

Samsung Unboxes its 2021 Lineup, Letting You Disco ..

33 minutes ago

Russia Starts Working on Preliminary Design of Spa ..

20 minutes ago

Wildlife identification system launched for safety ..

20 minutes ago

Migratory birds start return flight

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.