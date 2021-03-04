Myanmar military must 'stop murdering' protesters: UN rights chief

Geneva, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :At least 54 people have been killed and over 1,700 detained since Myanmar's February 1 coup, the UN rights chief said Thursday, demanding that the military halt its "vicious crackdown".

"Myanmar's military must stop murdering and jailing protesters," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement, insisting it was "utterly abhorrent that security forces are firing live ammunition against peaceful protesters across the country".