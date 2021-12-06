UrduPoint.com

Myanmar's Suu Kyi Jailed For Four Years: Junta Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 11:00 AM

Yangon, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :A Myanmar court on Monday jailed ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi for four years for inciting dissent against the military and breaching Covid rules, a spokesman for the junta told AFP.

Suu Kyi "was sentenced to two years' imprisonment under section 505(b) and two years' imprisonment under natural disaster law", junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said.

