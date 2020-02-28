UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nadal Breezes Into Semi-finals At Acapulco Tennis

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 02:10 PM

Nadal breezes into semi-finals at Acapulco tennis

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :World No. 2 Rafael Nadal remained on course for his third ATP Mexico Open title by breezing past South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo 6-2, 6-1 in their quarter-final clash on Thursday.

Top seed Nadal eased into the semi-finals with his best performance of the week as he continues to jackhammer his way through the men's singles draw at the hardcourt event in Acapulco, Mexico.

The Spaniard finished the night with 25 winners to 11 unforced errors, and saved all eight break points he faced.

"The match has been much tougher than what the result said. I think it was a beautiful match to see," Nadal said.

"It was a good match against a tough opponent. I think he's going to have a very good tennis career." Next up for Nadal is Grigor Dimitrov, who ousted third seed Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 6-4 earlier in the day.

The 2014 champion Dimitrov ended a five-match losing streak against the Swiss Wawrinka.

He has now won five of 12 career meetings between the two and improved to 11-2 overall at this tournament.

Nadal boosted his record to 18-2 overall at this event by winning in straight sets over Kwon, who kept the games close but didn't have much to show for it in the final scoreline.

Dimitrov, 28, improved to 7-4 this season and is through to his first semi-final of the year.

The Bulgarian will need to end another losing skid if he wants to reach the final in Acapulco because Nadal leads their career meetings by a whopping 12-1.

"Dimitrov finished last year much better than how he had played the rest of that year. He started to play some good tennis and is showing it here, winning some very good matches," Nadal said. "I'm going to need my best and I hope I'm ready to make it happen."In the other semi-final, unseeded Taylor Fritz faces fifth seed John Isner in an all-American matchup.

Related Topics

Tennis World Acapulco South Korea Mexico Rafael Nadal Event All Best

Recent Stories

Anti-Muslims protests, bloodshed continue in New D ..

27 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia stops issuing visas to tourists from ..

47 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Wants Bigger Oil Production Cuts in O ..

42 minutes ago

Belarus reports first coronavirus case

43 minutes ago

Asian markets slammed again as virus fears cause g ..

43 minutes ago

Leading scientists from 21 countries to discuss st ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.