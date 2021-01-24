UrduPoint.com
Napoli Lose At Verona As Juve Move Into Top Four

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 11:00 PM

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Hirving Lozano scored after just nine seconds but Napoli lost 3-1 at Hellas Verona on Sunday,allowing Juventus to climb into the Serie A top four after beating Bologna.

Juventus, chasing a 10th straight Scudetto, won 2-0 earlier Sunday to move seven points behind leaders AC Milan with a game in hand.

AC Milan held onto top spot on Saturday despite falling to a 3-0 home defeat by Atalanta, while second-placed Inter settled for a goalless draw at Udinese.

Napoli missed the chance to move ahead of Juventus and sit sixth, two points adrift of the Champions League berths.

Gennaro Gattuso's side got off to a perfect start in Verona as, almost straight from kick-off, Mexican forward Lozano fired home after Verona defender Federico Dimarco missed Diego Demme's long ball.

But Dimarco made up for his mistake by volleying in the equaliser on 34 minutes.

Antonin Barak put Verona ahead after the hour mark with a low finish into the far corner from a tight angle, before Mattia Zaccagni headed in the third with 11 minutes to go.

Napoli's record scorer Dries Mertens and Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, who returned after recovering from a shoulder injury and coronavirus, came off the bench in the second half but failed to inspire a comeback.

Verona are ninth, four points off the European berths.

