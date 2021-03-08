Napoli's Ghoulam Needs Surgery On Ruptured Knee Ligaments
Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:20 PM
Milan, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam will undergo surgery on ruptured cruciate knee ligaments, the Serie A club confirmed on Monday.
The 30-year-old Algerian pulled up 22 minutes into Napoli's 3-1 win over Bologna in Naples on Sunday.
"Tests revealed rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the medial meniscus of the left knee," Napoli said in a statement.
"Ghoulam will be operated on today (Monday)."Gennaro Gattuso's side consolidated sixth place, three points off the Champions League berths.