Milan, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam will undergo surgery on ruptured cruciate knee ligaments, the Serie A club confirmed on Monday.

The 30-year-old Algerian pulled up 22 minutes into Napoli's 3-1 win over Bologna in Naples on Sunday.

"Tests revealed rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the medial meniscus of the left knee," Napoli said in a statement.

"Ghoulam will be operated on today (Monday)."Gennaro Gattuso's side consolidated sixth place, three points off the Champions League berths.