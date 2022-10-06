UrduPoint.com

NASA, SpaceX Launch Crewed Mission To ISS

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022 | 04:20 PM

NASA, SpaceX launch crewed mission to ISS

LOS ANGELES, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and SpaceX launched the agency's Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft roared off Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at noon Eastern Time Wednesday.

The mission carries NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina to the ISS.

